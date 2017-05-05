ALLAN GREENBLO: Regulation 28 collision course

On the one hand, compliance with the regulation obliges fund trustees to “consider any factor which may materially affect the sustainable long-term performance of the asset including, but not limited to, those of an environmental, social and governance (ESG) character”. In its preamble, the regulation also emphasises that this concept of “responsible investment” applies “across all assets and categories of assets and should promote the interests of a fund in a stable and transparent environment”.

On the other hand, should the trustees’ consideration of such due-diligence factors lead them to steer clear of bonds on which government entities rely, the funds invite the reintroduction of government-prescribed assets; in other words, being compelled to invest in specified bonds notwithstanding their price and risk relative to more attractive alternatives or to the disregarded ESG criteria for which many state-owned enterprises are notorious.

Eskom represents an outstanding example. Were it still to find a way for pushing its nuclear-build ambition, institutional investors will still need to be convinced that their support of it won’t contravene regulation 28 in terms of sustainable long-term performance as defined. Either this or, as with other SOEs that veer from the crippled to the crippling, the present regulation will have to be rewritten.

Heads and the SOEs win, tails and the funds lose. Prescription, used by the National Party government in the apartheid days of foreign disinvestment, is the blunt instrument for when bonds lack buyers.

It means a compulsion to invest in assets at uncompetitive returns, thus smacking savers, and simultaneously allowing government to evade market disciplines in bond issues. A perpetuation of the policy turmoil following the cabinet changes, which provoked the credit downgrades, will similarly smack savers anyway.

All that’s required for prescription is amendment to regulation 28. In the past, national treasury was meticulous in its consultation processes that preceded amendment. In the present, anything can happen. New finance minister Malusi Gigaba, who must foot the expenditures that evoke the policy enthusiasms of President Jacob Zuma, blows hot and cold.

What are retirement funds to do? Stand up to be counted, quite simply by compliance with the letter and spirit of regulation 28. If it leads to prudential discretion being replaced by administrative fiat, so be it. At least the funds won’t then be complicit in the overturn of their regulatory duty, as demarcated, and the villain who’s ignored warning after warning of the extraordinarily high stakes will have no place to hide for accountability.

This is no occasion to dither. Rather, it’s occasion to strengthen the arm of financial institutions — fiduciaries for savers — that were previously instrumental in the reversal of Nenegate. A tax revolt is illegal. The shaping of bond portfolios, consistent with regulation 28, is the opposite.

Last year asset manager Futuregrowth tried to show the way, unsuccessfully as it turned out, by withdrawing support for badly run state enterprises. A valid precedent was undermined when parent Old Mutual Emerging Markets (OMEM) insisted that Futuregrowth back off.

Times, and circumstances, have subsequently changed for the worse. Attitudes must change with them, as exemplified in the forthright stance from Business Leadership SA (BLSA), whose members include custodians of the nation’s savings. It might or might not be significant that the new OMEM chief executive is Peter Moyo, a BLSA director.

To date, SA enjoys a bit of a respite. Compared with Nenegate, bond yields and the rand exchange rate have not been affected as much. Whereas it’s probable that the downgrades to junk status had already been priced in, it possibly also reflects an anticipation of positive outcomes from shifts in the governing party’s tectonic plates.

Less fanciful, but like waiting for the other shoe to drop, is that not all the major rating agencies have so far (at the time of writing) downgraded the rand to junk. Most SA bonds are still held in the local currency. But were there to be further downgrades, an immediate impact would be forced selling by foreign funds (holding almost 40% of SA bonds) whose mandates disallow subgrade investments.

For its part, the JSE Top 40 index is largely sustained by rand hedges. Come prescription, however, and retirement funds could have little choice than to deflect partly from their rand-hedge shares into junk-rated bonds.

What happens with markets, and their effect on retirement funds, is usually unpredictable; but not entirely so right now. Certainly predictable, and already evident, is the impact of the downgrades on business confidence; hence on fixed investment, public-private partnerships, economic growth, job creation and ultimately on social stability.

None of this is sanguine for so long as talk from people in power, laden with populist clichés, has a sinister ring. That’s all the more reason for a counter-thrust from the people expected to pay these pipers. They too have power, and a regulatory obligation as well.

• Greenblo is editorial director of Today’s Trustee, a quarterly magazine mainly for principal officers and trustees of retirement funds.