MEDICAL INSURANCE: It’s easier to take the gap now

The core option is the in-hospital specialist gap cover, which pays up to 200% of the medical scheme rate. But as well as its supplementary range, it also has two extenders: hospital admission benefit, which gives R20,000 extra cover, and the oncology benefit extender, which provides up to R100,000/year on cancer-related claims. Cancer is an increasingly important area of coverage, as medical aids very rarely cover expensive but life-prolonging cancer drugs such as Herceptin and Avastin in full.

Under the new regulations gap cover providers have to be fully transparent.

Among the Turnberry options, those without cancer cover are available, but at a saving of barely R60/month.

Kallner says Discovery gap cover will be available only on the flagship Discovery Health Medical Scheme and a few selected closed schemes run by Discovery.

"We need to make it a seamless process for which we need full information. And it will be convenient for our clients to forward the bill to one place."

Discovery goes further than in-hospital costs, covering rehabilitation and take-home medicine. Kallner says genetic testing and home care could also be paid for. And its supplementary gap cover is similar to dread disease cover, which offers lump sums in diagnosis of a serious illness, including cancer.

Kallner says the group needs to protect itself from clients buying down. There will be a two-year waiting period for clients who buy down from Executive and Classic to cheaper plans such as Essential and Coastal.

The gap cover businesses protect themselves from what insurers call "antiselection", or the taking out of policies when one knows you will profit from them. All gap cover businesses have a three-month general waiting period and a predictable nine-month waiting period for maternity benefits. Some have a 12-month waiting period on all pre-existing conditions; others might impose that for certain prescribed procedures such as tonsillectomies and colonoscopies — not that anyone’s in a hurry to have those.

Sanlam has gone in a different direction from Discovery, with a very simple one-product offering. Joosub says the lower-cost Standard product has been discontinued as it was not popular. The premium was only marginally less than for the comprehensive product but the benefits were far more limited.

Comprehensive still has exclusions such as specialist dentistry, obesity treatment, cosmetic surgery (unless genuinely reconstructive) and claims older than six months.

The gap cover rules discriminate against single people, though Discovery is more flexible.

In Sanlam Comprehensive, for example, as long as everyone in the family is under 60, all the members are covered for R198/month — this increases to R400/month if there is a family member over 60. But a single person will pay the same amount.

But even a single person who expects to need a top-up of R2,500 or more on medical costs in a year would benefit from a gap cover product. And least now that there is regulatory certainty these products can be marketed openly and not in the shadows.