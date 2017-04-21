Not all beer and skittles for AB InBev

Word is that SABMiller suppliers are already feeling the chill winds of change caused by this challenge. Certainly, SABMiller did not have a reputation as an easy customer. With a virtual monopoly in the beer market it was able to dictate terms to most of its suppliers. Now word from some is that those terms are about to be made even tougher. Those who can’t manage are apparently being offered access to finance from an international bank.

But it looks as though talk of 150-day terms has more to do with AB InBev’s tough-as-nails reputation than reality.

Tadeu says while the group’s scale gives it the opportunity to negotiate favourable payment terms, only a small percentage is on more than 120 days.

Globally, the group has thousands of suppliers and though procurement is done on a centralised basis, the same policy is not always applied, with size being a consideration. The procurement policy includes an e-option that allows companies hoping to supply the mega-brewer to participate in online auctions.

The new head of AB InBev Africa says the opportunity to supply the group does provide companies with an ability to scale up, and some are prepared to concede payment delays for large orders.

"But we’re not here to destroy businesses; we’re building something in SA," says Tadeu, adding that as part of the agreement with the competition authorities, AB InBev is helping to develop small suppliers.

Still, critics see the tougher payment terms as evidence the group is more banker than brewer and is determined to use suppliers to provide large chunks of interest-free credit to finance its growth.

The only supplier-related conditions in the agreement with the competition authorities dealt with support for BEE suppliers.

To date, suppliers have not asked the competition commission for protection against tougher supply terms being enforced by a more powerful entity.

Given government’s own dismal showing on this score, it might be difficult for economic development minister Ebrahim Patel to include it as part of the public interest issues to be considered in a merger.