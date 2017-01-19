Tawana Resources: Instant battery charge for
Tawana’s shares have quietly revived after the explorer acquired some promising lithium properties
Between April and October last year the share price of Tawana Resources more than doubled, soaring from about 77c to 174c. But this went almost unnoticed, largely because the company had had little notable exploration success in the 12 years it has been listed on the JSE.
Almost 10 years ago JSE-and ASX-listed Tawana’s shares dropped below 100c and kept falling. They were close to a record low of 4c when the company had a 20-for-one share consolidation last April.
Then, in July, it acquired its first lithium project in Western Australia and the shares skyrocketed. They were at 141c last week.
The company’s share volumes on the JSE are small, averaging about 10,000/day. They are far greater on ASX, at between 1m and 8m/day.
Lithium is extracted from a rock called spodumene or from lithium chloride salts in brine. Its greatest potential lies in the use in electric vehicle batteries. It is not a scarce mineral, but generally occurs in very low concentrations.
Tesla, the electric car company founded by SA entrepreneur Elon Musk in the US, has been rolling out electric vehicles with a longer range than previously thought possible, and has a waiting list of two years for its US$35,000 Model 3.
Some analysts believe currently known resources of lithium are not sufficient to meet projected growth in electric vehicle demand over the next 20 years, though others argue that as the lithium price increases it will encourage more exploration and mine development. Over the past 10 years the average lithium carbonate price imported into China has almost trebled to $7,475/t from $2,320/t.
SP Angel analyst John Meyer says several electric vehicle battery plants besides Tesla’s Gigafactory are being planned, though some of these are unlikely to be built. Mercedes, Toyota, a Chinese-Korean group of companies that includes Vision Group and Kanhoo Group, and LG Chem are among those considering such investment. "With all these new lithium ion factories going up it is no wonder the price of lithium is rising, and demand looks set to take off," Meyer says.
SA has no known lithium resources of significance, but Zimbabwe is the world’s fifth-biggest producer. Bikita Minerals, a private company partly owned by a former energy minister in the Zanu-PF cabinet, Dzikamai Mavhaire, accounts for the bulk of Zimbabwe’s output from its mine in Masvingo. An ASX-listed junior, Prospect Resources, is planning to develop an even bigger mine at Arcadia, near Harare.
Tawana’s initial focus was on diamond exploration. In 2013 it sold its diamond projects to focus on a gold and iron-ore property in Liberia called Mofe Creek.
It still owns Mofe Creek, and is looking for a partner to bring a high-grade iron-ore mine into operation.
In the second half of last year it bought three lithium projects in quick succession, two in Australia and the Uis project in Namibia, which contains lithium in tailings from an old tin mine.
Tawana says its priority is to advance its two adjoining spodumene properties in Western Australia, the Bald Hill Project joint venture and Cowan Lithium Project. Bald Hill has a tantalum plant on site, so tantalum byproduct credits should bring down the cost of mining the spodumene.
In a November presentation, the company said the focus at Bald Hill would be to complete a prefeasibility study in the current quarter and spend this and next quarter working on offtake agreements and financing.
CEO Mark Calderwood, who was appointed in July, was MD of ASX-listed gold producer Perseus Mining for nine years. He took Perseus from an exploration company to a miner producing about 200,000oz/year from the Edikan gold mine in Ghana. He is a geologist and expert on pegmatites, which are the host rocks in which spodumene can be found.
Investors have burnt their fingers on supposedly scarce minerals ranging from rare earths to vanadium and even platinum, and lithium may turn out to be another bubble. But, at present, sentiment is in its favour and short-term profits can be made.
Those who bought Tawana shares a decade ago and watched their investment dwindle might be eager to head for the exit at this point. But without the consolidation that took place in April their shares would now effectively have been at 7c. It would be a pity to exit when, with new management and a different resource focus, Tawana might have a brighter future.
