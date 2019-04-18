HOT PROPERTY: Eco-estate in Gillitts
This luxurious townhouse on the city’s rural western outskirts offers lovely views across Durban’s Upper Highway area
18 April 2019 - 14:21
WHERE: Serengeti Estates, East Rand
PRICE: R13.9m
WHO: RE/MAX
Set in one of Gauteng’s premier golf and lifestyle estates, this property has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an entertainment room with projector and built-in bar, as well as an outdoor braai and pool area. Other features include a backup generator and gas geysers.
WHERE: Gillitts, Durban
PRICE: R2.75m
WHO: Seeff
This luxurious townhouse in Eagle Rock, an eco-estate in Gillitts near Hillcrest on the city’s rural western outskirts, offers lovely views across Durban’s Upper Highway area. The property has three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, a double garage and additional parking for eight cars.