HOT PROPERTY: Eco-estate in Gillitts

This luxurious townhouse on the city’s rural western outskirts offers lovely views across Durban’s Upper Highway area

18 April 2019 - 14:21

WHERE: Serengeti Estates, East Rand

PRICE: R13.9m

WHO: RE/MAX

Set in one of Gauteng’s premier golf and lifestyle estates, this property has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an entertainment room with projector and built-in bar, as well as an outdoor braai and pool area. Other features include a backup generator and gas geysers.

WHERE: Gillitts, Durban

PRICE: R2.75m

WHO: Seeff

This luxurious townhouse in Eagle Rock, an eco-estate in Gillitts near Hillcrest on the city’s rural western outskirts, offers lovely views across Durban’s Upper Highway area. The property has three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, a double garage and additional parking for eight cars.

