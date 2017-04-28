HOT PROPERTY: Country residence in Kenton on Sea for R14.75m
WHERE: Kenton on Sea, Eastern CapePRICE: R14.75m
Situated in the Natures Landing Conservancy, this country residence is set in a landscaped garden of more than 11,000m². The home overlooks the Bushman’s River, and has four en-suite bedrooms, expansive living areas and a library. The property includes a heated rim-flow pool, a pottery studio, an entertainment boma and various species of antelope. It enjoys access to a communal jetty and a landing strip for light aircraft.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
WHERE: Rondebosch, Cape TownPRICE: R8.15m
A historic Sir Herbert Baker home, situated on a stand of more than 3,000m², was recently sold for R8.15m to a family that plans to restore it to its former glory. Despite a slower market overall, the property sector in Rondebosch, in Cape Town’s southern suburbs, is active, and sales of more than R620m were achieved last year.
Agent: Seeff
Please login or register to comment.