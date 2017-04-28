News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Country residence in Kenton on Sea for R14.75m

28 April 2017 - 07:58

WHERE: Kenton on Sea, Eastern CapePRICE: R14.75m

Situated in the Natures Landing Conservancy, this country residence is set in a landscaped garden of more than 11,000m². The home overlooks the Bushman’s River, and has four en-suite bedrooms, expansive living areas and a library. The property includes a heated rim-flow pool, a pottery studio, an entertainment boma and various species of antelope. It enjoys access to a communal jetty and a landing strip for light aircraft.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

WHERE: Rondebosch, Cape TownPRICE: R8.15m

A historic Sir Herbert Baker home, situated on a stand of more than 3,000m², was recently sold for R8.15m to a family that plans to restore it to its former glory. Despite a slower market overall, the property sector in Rondebosch, in Cape Town’s southern suburbs, is active, and sales of more than R620m were achieved last year.

Agent: Seeff

