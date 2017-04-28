HOT PROPERTY: Country residence in Kenton on Sea for R14.75m

WHERE: Rondebosch, Cape TownPRICE: R8.15m

A historic Sir Herbert Baker home, situated on a stand of more than 3,000m², was recently sold for R8.15m to a family that plans to restore it to its former glory. Despite a slower market overall, the property sector in Rondebosch, in Cape Town’s southern suburbs, is active, and sales of more than R620m were achieved last year.

Agent: Seeff