FASHIONABLE PETS
Unleash your dog’s style with Chommies
Canine accessories business Chommies has a simple philosophy: your dog deserves to look great
Nathalie Klijn wants you to show your dog some love with their handcrafted leashes and collars. Her canine accessories business, Chommies, was opened a few years ago with The House of Chommies in a renovated heritage building in Gardens, Cape Town.
Inside it’s a colourfest, with bright candy colours on the wall, black-and-white flooring and wood that sets the scene for a warm, inviting space. Production takes place across the road in a converted Georgian house. Its second biggest outlet is at the Oranjezicht Market in the V&A Waterfront, and there is a store in Prince Albert in the Karoo...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.