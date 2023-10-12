This cat’s lives may be running out
Caracals are showing up near cities, but that’s not why they are believed to be under threat
12 October 2023 - 05:00
The caracal, famous for its long legs and tufted ears, was thought to be a common resident in South Africa, but new research suggests this attractive feline could be in trouble.
It is a finding that is controversial, with many believing the predator is not threatened, even though it has had serious population declines elsewhere in Africa. ..
