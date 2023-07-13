South Africa’s slow steps up the DNA health helix
Leaders in the precision-medicine field say the country is lagging by up to 20 years in using genetic tests to optimise health care
13 July 2023 - 05:00
South Africa is behind the world in exploiting genetic analysis — said to be the future of personalised health care — according to experts in the field who spoke to the FM.
DNA, the code of life, can give insights into people’s unique traits and susceptibility to diseases, allowing them to protect their health by changing behaviours, personalising their diets or making other lifestyle tweaks. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now