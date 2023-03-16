News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Bad week for PIC CEO Abel Sithole

The organisation’s attitude towards whistle-blowers is a sign of dubious priorities

16 March 2023 - 05:00
Daniel Thulare.
Daniel Thulare.

A good week for Daniel Thulare

Judge Daniel Thulare of the Western Cape High Court has put a legal finger on suspicions that the wheels of justice in the province, while turning slowly, might in some cases not turn at all. He has highlighted some questionable events in the Cape Town magistrate’s court, where vital documents were being kept in a case he is hearing. The papers, which detail gang capture of senior police elements, were mysteriously destroyed. No wonder the DA has been calling for the local government to be able to appoint the provincial police commissioner.

Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

A bad week for Abel Sithole

Abel Sithole, the CEO of the Public Investment Corp (PIC), clearly feels he needn’t account to the public for what is happening at Africa’s largest fund manager, even though he’s really just an asset manager for government employees.

Revelations this week that R57m has been spent by one of its invested companies, Daybreak Farms, trying to purge whistle-blowers, are alarming. And yet the PIC remains mum, even though it would seem state funds have been used to muzzle whistle-blowers. The PIC has been notoriously media shy for months, which does its clients — the pensioners whose money it’s actually managing — no favours.

A good week for Thuli Madonsela

Dali Mpofu’s attempts to browbeat the former public protector only left him looking like a bully
News & Fox
1 week ago

A bad week for Fikile Mbalula

If by 'right wing', Fikile Mbalula meant “free enterprise” or “private ownership”, perhaps he had a point in describing former Eskom CEO André de ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

The Gauteng premier’s grandiose crime-fighting schemes seem doomed to failure in a province which can’t even keep the highway lights on
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bad week for PIC CEO Abel Sithole
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Trying out new rapid payment service PayShap
News & Fox / Digital
3.
Cape Town flies high once again
News & Fox
4.
PODCAST: How a stinking government kills its ...
News & Fox
5.
WATCH: Why South African sex workers’ lives could ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.