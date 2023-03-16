Bad week for PIC CEO Abel Sithole

Sun is back with a bang — and its shares are still seen as cheap, even with an almost 60% rally over the past year
The time for urgent action is now, Mupita insists, adding that the country is staring over the edge of a cliff
The PIC wants its R4.3bn investment back but there won't be much of it left by the time the court case is over
The pressure is on new electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to end load-shedding. His backers believe he’s the real deal, and up to the task. If they’re wrong, the consequences could be ...
Chef and restaurateur Luke Dale Roberts is revamping his portfolio of restaurants to reflect Cape Town’s unquenchable appetite, and Joburg’s attention deficit problem
A good week for Daniel Thulare
Judge Daniel Thulare of the Western Cape High Court has put a legal finger on suspicions that the wheels of justice in the province, while turning slowly, might in some cases not turn at all. He has highlighted some questionable events in the Cape Town magistrate’s court, where vital documents were being kept in a case he is hearing. The papers, which detail gang capture of senior police elements, were mysteriously destroyed. No wonder the DA has been calling for the local government to be able to appoint the provincial police commissioner.
A bad week for Abel Sithole
Abel Sithole, the CEO of the Public Investment Corp (PIC), clearly feels he needn’t account to the public for what is happening at Africa’s largest fund manager, even though he’s really just an asset manager for government employees.
Revelations this week that R57m has been spent by one of its invested companies, Daybreak Farms, trying to purge whistle-blowers, are alarming. And yet the PIC remains mum, even though it would seem state funds have been used to muzzle whistle-blowers. The PIC has been notoriously media shy for months, which does its clients — the pensioners whose money it’s actually managing — no favours.
