SA's conservative and cash-flush banks may ensure decent shareholder returns, even if economic growth disappoints
He and his cronies helped make many people — not just the old ones — wary of the future
FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running
There’s a shake-up in SA’s competition landscape, as Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele is being replaced by Doris Tshepe. But it comes amid rumblings that the watchdog body is interfering ...
A traditional game is played at an institutional venue while down the road a new future beckons
Tinashe Nyamudoka’s journey has been spiritual as well as physical. As an adherent of Pentecostal Christianity, he was not allowed to drink alcohol, but the faith also urged an energy and dynamism that he and his family decided were among God’s mysterious ways that took him into the world of wine. It was a calling, they decided.
Fourteen years ago, Nyamudoka struck out from his home in Zimbabwe with one change of clothes and a stack of academic certificates in his backpack. He found jobs in Cape Town polishing cutlery in restaurants, learnt the trade and was drawn to the wine side of the business. Today he sells his branded wine locally and for export...
PROFILE: Tinashe Nyamudoka, sommelier and wine trader
From kitchen to cellar has been a big leap for a Zimbabwean refugee who discovered an affinity for
