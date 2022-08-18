×

News & Fox

PROFILE: Tinashe Nyamudoka, sommelier and wine trader

From kitchen to cellar has been a big leap for a Zimbabwean refugee who discovered an affinity for

18 August 2022 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

Tinashe Nyamudoka’s journey has been spiritual as well as physical. As an adherent of Pentecostal Christianity, he was not allowed to drink alcohol, but the faith also urged an energy and dynamism that he and his family decided were among God’s mysterious ways that took him into the world of wine. It was a calling, they decided.

Fourteen years ago, Nyamudoka struck out from his home in Zimbabwe with one change of clothes and a stack of academic certificates in his backpack. He found jobs in Cape Town polishing cutlery in restaurants, learnt the trade and was drawn to the wine side of the business. Today he sells his branded wine locally and for export...

