Lost boys: Inside South Africa’s new education crisis
Girls are increasingly pulling ahead of boys at school. In fact, 72,765 more girls than boys passed the National Senior Certificate last year, and girls on average outperform boys in all subjects and all grades. It suggests that South Africa should be shifting its focus to the emerging boy crisis in education
07 March 2024 - 05:03
Ask the average South African whether girls do better than boys in matric, and which gender does better in maths and science, and you are likely to be told that they do about the same overall, but boys are on average stronger in maths and science.
This is completely untrue, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at South Africa’s matric results; on the face of it, they perpetuate these stereotypes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.