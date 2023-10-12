Is the dealmaking party over? Or it is just happening somewhere else?
The value destruction of blockbuster deals, such as AB InBev’s purchase of SABMiller, have poured cold water over the appetite for such macho transactions. These cautionary tales show why only those who are able to be disciplined, and ignore CEOs seeking a return-on-ego, will prevail
12 October 2023 - 05:03
It was the largest-ever deal involving a South African company. Yet, seven years later, it remains a cautionary tale of why gargantuan acquisitions have fallen out of favour.
In 2016, the end-game for SA Breweries’ former CEO Graham Mackay came to fruition when Belgian-based and Brazilian-run brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev finally closed a $106bn deal to buy the company, which traced its roots to Joburg in 1895...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.