Inside SA’s education apocalypse, and the players trying to turn the tide
The state schooling system was nothing to write home about prior to the Covid pandemic. But economic decline, lost learning hours and amplified inequality have left it in a more parlous state than ever. A radical rethink is necessary. And private education providers may just have some of the answers
14 October 2021 - 05:00
Long before Covid, SA’s well-funded education system was in trouble. The country famously spends more than most as a percentage of GDP (about 6%) on getting young people into class. But once there, pupils encounter a system that has long been shown to be ineffective by global standards.
Now, educationalists are warning that an already dire situation has worsened, and without radical intervention the damage wrought by a significant loss of teaching time will have disastrous long-term consequences — not only for pupils, but for the economy as a whole...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now