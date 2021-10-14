Features / Cover Story Inside SA’s education apocalypse, and the players trying to turn the tide The state schooling system was nothing to write home about prior to the Covid pandemic. But economic decline, lost learning hours and amplified inequality have left it in a more parlous state than ever. A radical rethink is necessary. And private education providers may just have some of the answers B L Premium

Long before Covid, SA’s well-funded education system was in trouble. The country famously spends more than most as a percentage of GDP (about 6%) on getting young people into class. But once there, pupils encounter a system that has long been shown to be ineffective by global standards.

Now, educationalists are warning that an already dire situation has worsened, and without radical intervention the damage wrought by a significant loss of teaching time will have disastrous long-term consequences — not only for pupils, but for the economy as a whole...