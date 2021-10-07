Features / Cover Story Alternative health care stocks For investors who are keen on a second opinion or want less traditional portfolio remedies, there are a number of smaller health-care opportunities on the JSE B L Premium

Brimstone Investment Corp has a promising venture in Obsidian Health; Conduit Capital has a feisty medical malpractice segment in Constantia Insurance; Universal Partners has exposure to the UK dental market; Long4Life is invested in health-care provider Clayton Care; and Ethos Private Equity has a stake in medical tech group Vertice...