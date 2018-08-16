Emigration
Where’s everyone going? Behind SA’s new skills exodus
The number of South Africans, of all races, who are leaving the country seems to be on the rise. Young professionals who are worried about the future of their careers and children are leaving for what they believe are greener pastures. Where are they headed, how are they doing it and what is the impact on the SA tax base and skills?
16 August 2018 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
**Promotion:
Standard Bank is giving new subscribers three months free* when they take up a BL Premium subscription.
*Read more (Ts & Cs apply) or click “Subscribe” below to continue.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.