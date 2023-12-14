Green flag for electric vehicles — well, almost
An electric-vehicle policy is almost within reach. But don’t start reaching for the chequebook just yet
After years of delay, the government has finally laid its electric vehicle (EV) policy cards on the table. But while the suits on the cards are visible, the numbers are still hidden.
Last week’s publication of the long-awaited EV policy white paper offers vehicle and components companies a clearer idea of the government’s thinking. However, the document provides only a framework. The motor industry will have to wait until next February and finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech to learn exactly what incentives will be available to companies that go the EV route and how those incentives will be determined. ..
