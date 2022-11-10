It’s not over yet for CEO Chris Griffith after a rival bid for Yamana Gold. But failure to close the deal leaves a worrying vacuum in the miner’s future
COP27 could give an award for cynicism in reducing noxious emissions
Lula and Bibi are back in the saddle. Will Trump be next?
SA’s police service is in crisis. The top-heavy structure of the institution is hampering effective crime fighting, there’s little stability at the highest levels, officers themselves have been ...
There’s no shortage of small towns to see in this country
The protests that swept Iran in the wake of the beating to death by the morality police of Jina “Mahsa” Amini, 22, in September have escalated to demand the toppling of the isolationist theocratic regime — because it is the root of all Iran’s social ills.
That’s according to one of Iran’s leading feminist militants, Parvin Ardalan. An outspoken journalist, writer and activist, Ardalan was awarded the 2007 Olof Palme Prize for her leading role in the One Million Signatures campaign to repeal the laws that discriminate against women in Iran...
Revolution 2.0 rumbles in Iran
The current protests in Iran are reminiscent of the 1978 uprising that toppled the shah. This time, the resistance is showing a coherence and maturity that was lacking before
