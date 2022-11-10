×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

Revolution 2.0 rumbles in Iran

The current protests in Iran are reminiscent of the 1978 uprising that toppled the shah. This time, the resistance is showing a coherence and maturity that was lacking before

10 November 2022 - 05:00 Michael Schmidt

The protests that swept Iran in the wake of the beating to death by the morality police of Jina “Mahsa” Amini, 22, in September have escalated to demand the toppling of the isolationist theocratic regime — because it is the root of all Iran’s social ills.

That’s according to one of Iran’s leading feminist militants, Parvin Ardalan. An outspoken journalist, writer and activist, Ardalan was awarded the 2007 Olof Palme Prize for her leading role in the One Million Signatures campaign to repeal the laws that discriminate against women in Iran...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.