Features politics & the judiciary Roe leak underscores path for SA to avoid The Roe v Wade saga in the US demonstrates the value of a politically impartial judiciary — long may ours stay that way

The unprecedented, late-night leak from the most secretive of US institutions has rocked an already fraught political landscape ahead of elections in that country later this year.

It was Politico, the US news website, that first obtained the draft of the Supreme Court majority opinion that would overturn Roe vs Wade, a federal landmark decision and “super-precedent” that has legalised abortion in the US since 1973...