CHRIS ROPER: Misquoting Mandela (and everyone else)
Wherever you turn, charlatans are co-opting the legacies of late statesmen — or engaged in outright fabrication thereof — in service of their own interests
We’ve become relatively inured to the annoying habit some people and organisations have of trotting out a quote by a leading struggle figure when they want to attack post-apartheid institutions while disguising their innate conservatism.
You know the sort of thing. Every time a government official is exposed as a high-living ne’er-do-well (a word you don’t have to put "alleged" in front of, unlike "criminal"), we’re treated to the one from Chris Hani...
