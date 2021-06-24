Features SA citizenship at risk The DA and the department of home affairs are at loggerheads over a law that deprives South Africans of their citizenship if they become citizens of another country and don’t first ask to retain their SA status BL PREMIUM

When Clinton Friedman went to the SA consulate in Switzerland to renew his passport, he had no idea what awaited him. "I was asked if I had another citizenship. I said, ‘Yes, Swiss.’ And they told me: ‘Well, then you are no longer South African.’ And that was that. I had become an ex-South African without wanting to be one.

"My sons are naturalised South Africans because they were born while I was still South African. How absurd."..