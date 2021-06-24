SA citizenship at risk
The DA and the department of home affairs are at loggerheads over a law that deprives South Africans of their citizenship if they become citizens of another country and don’t first ask to retain their SA status
24 June 2021 - 05:00
When Clinton Friedman went to the SA consulate in Switzerland to renew his passport, he had no idea what awaited him. "I was asked if I had another citizenship. I said, ‘Yes, Swiss.’ And they told me: ‘Well, then you are no longer South African.’ And that was that. I had become an ex-South African without wanting to be one.
"My sons are naturalised South Africans because they were born while I was still South African. How absurd."..
