What was behind the foul sulphur smell in Gauteng? Gauteng residents were subjected to foul-smelling air pollution in February. It's still not entirely clear what was responsible

A foul, eggy odour across the highveld has left a bad taste in the mouths of residents, but it may be a while until the culprit is identified.

On February 13, Gauteng Weather reported a strong sulphur smell in the province, pointing to southeasterly winds from Mpumalanga as the source. Many Gauteng residents complained on social media of breathing problems, burning eyes, blocked noses and bad chests...