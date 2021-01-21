Signs of life in construction sector?
Could last year’s unexpected surge in housing sales help lift a weak construction sector?
21 January 2021 - 05:00
There was a marked rebound in the number of new building plans that were passed in the third quarter of last year for houses bigger than 80m² and for flats and townhouses, albeit off the second quarter’s extremely low lockdown-related base.
Latest data released by Stats SA shows that 6,366 building plans for new residential units were passed in the third quarter after a record low of 2,682 in the second. The third quarter’s figures are still below the 7,970 of the first quarter of 2020, but the rebound has nevertheless been fairly quick...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now