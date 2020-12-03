Sugar master plan: hitting the sweet spot?
Could the master plan for the sugar industry bring the economic policy breakthrough the sector has been searching for?
03 December 2020 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery strategy hinges partly on the industry-by-industry development of master plans that set out in more granular detail the changes required to reconstruct and repair the many ailing sectors of the SA economy.
So far, master plans have been signed off in the poultry, sugar, automotive and clothing sectors, with agroprocessing and the broader agricultural sector expected to follow in the new year...
