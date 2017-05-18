Why Brian Molefe's return to Eskom could end in tears — again

Then, on November 11, Molefe quit, saying he felt it was "in the interests of good corporate governance". He would leave to clear his name.

Now, a few months later, he is back — and if anything, the cloud over his name has darkened, as a draft report prepared by PwC for national treasury concluded that Eskom’s coal deals with the Guptas under Molefe’s first round as CE were full of holes.

During this week’s joyous scenes, it seemed lost on the workers that Molefe was back at work not because he loved serving Eskom, but because his demand for R30m of their pension fund had been thwarted.

This is a peek into Financial Mail's cover story on Brian Molefe's return to Eskom.

