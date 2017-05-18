Why Brian Molefe's return to Eskom could end in tears — again
Outrage — including disgust on the part of the ANC — has greeted the cynical and expedient reappointment of disgraced former CE Brian Molefe to Eskom. It looks like another move in the Zupta state capture enterprise, with an unaffordable nuclear programme now back in sight. But how long can Molefe remain?
Less than six months ago on November 3, Molefe wept during Eskom’s results presentation over what he believed were desperately unfair findings in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s "State of Capture" report. It revealed that Molefe had spoken to members of the Gupta family 58 times in eight months, while Eskom was falling over itself to cut corners to help the influential family.
Then, on November 11, Molefe quit, saying he felt it was "in the interests of good corporate governance". He would leave to clear his name.
Now, a few months later, he is back — and if anything, the cloud over his name has darkened, as a draft report prepared by PwC for national treasury concluded that Eskom’s coal deals with the Guptas under Molefe’s first round as CE were full of holes.
During this week’s joyous scenes, it seemed lost on the workers that Molefe was back at work not because he loved serving Eskom, but because his demand for R30m of their pension fund had been thwarted.
This is a peek into Financial Mail's cover story on Brian Molefe's return to Eskom.
