Diamonds: Loss not cast in stone

Rough diamond prices were affected, together with other commodities, by the global financial crisis and again in 2014. This was felt most keenly at the lower end of the market, where demand for stones of up to 1ct has not fully recovered to 2014 levels. Bristow says the prices of diamonds of 0.5ct to 1ct may take another year to return to 2014 levels, and he doubts whether stones below 0.5ct will ever recover, because there is no shortage of supply and they increasingly compete with synthetic gem diamonds.

In the middle tier of the market, prices are expected to benefit from falling supply following the exhaustion of near-surface deposits at Marange in Zimbabwe, the closure of De Beers’ Snap Lake mine in Canada and diminishing supply from Canada, the halting of development at Bunder in India and the deepening of old mines in Australia, Russia and SA.

The top end of the market, particularly for fancy pink, blue and yellow stones and exceptional white diamonds above 2ct, has remained resilient. This is partly because of their scarcity and partly because diamond companies such as De Beers have been marketing their own brands, such as Forevermark, that focus on the larger stones.

Demand from China is recovering, but the country has not been the growth engine for the diamond industry many had hoped it would be, Bristow says. Chow Tai Fook, the Asian retailer that is closely monitored as an indicator of Chinese jewellery offtake, has closed key stores in Macau and Hong Kong and slowed the rollout of new stores.

Indian jewellery demand has been hit hard in the short term by the ban on higher-denomination bank notes that was imposed in an effort to curtail corruption. However, Bristow believes this will be positive in the longer term. He says there is still upside for diamonds in India, as it has a long tradition of adornment and jewellery purchasing.

In the US, president-elect Donald Trump’s policies, which could stimulate spending, are expected to be good for precious metals and jewellery consumption.

That Rio Tinto’s new CE, Jean-Sébastien Jacques, has said one of his priorities is to add more diamond assets to the portfolio is another good indicator of the sector’s improving prospects, Bristow says.