Showing up for medical scheme members as SA resets

“‘In survival mode’ is no way to live,” says Josua Joubert, CEO and principal officer of CompCare Medical Scheme. “Yet looking back over the past 18 months and longer, many of us have perhaps become settled into a reactive state.

“As is the case with any industry, medical schemes are part of a system that is not without challenges. Healthcare costs that escalate beyond the rate of inflation, for example, can be a bitter pill to swallow. The implementation of NHI and the exact role of the private sector remains somewhat of a question mark. And dare I even mention the pandemic? A wild card against which we have most certainly all played our best.”

Joubert says proactive behaviour that will determine the success of businesses, with a strong healthcare backbone to ensure the wellbeing of a productive workforce. He says a total reset is already upon us with dramatic changes in not only the expectations of employees but also their real-life experiences.

Back to the drawing board

So, what is the ideal healthcare offering, one that not only offers value but is also sustainable? “Going back to the drawing board means reassessing what matters most. After all, value in healthcare equates to meaningful benefits for employees that provide support without having to dip their hands into their own pockets wherever possible,” says Joubert.

“Realistically, so many employees avoid getting the care they need purely because of the financial implications. Mental health, for example, is one of the most underfunded areas in global healthcare and, at a local level, the average medical scheme has poor psychosocial benefits. This can no longer be the case if we are to ensure a well-functioning workforce.”

Mental health matters

Before Covid-19 the SA Depression and Anxiety Group reported taking about 600 calls for help a day. By September 2020, that number had increased to 2,200 calls daily.

When purchasing medical scheme membership, tangible mental health benefits such as unlimited access to a 24/7 professional helpline with referrals for one-on-one counselling when required, should not be restricted to certain options only. “This is the kind of benefit all members on a scheme should have access to, and all employees from the boardroom to the factory floor.