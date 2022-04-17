FNB helps 2.5-million customers make better financial decisions
The bank’s free money management tool, nav>> Money, includes features such as saving goals, credit status updates and smart budgeting
17 April 2022 - 09:54
FNB customers who use the free money management functionality, nav” Money, on the banking app are more likely to improve their credit status and savings.
Customers who use the functionality are 23% more likely to improve their credit status, 30% more likely to honour their debit orders, and 16% more likely to start or increase savings on hand...
