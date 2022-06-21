FNB Connect named virtual network operator of the year

FNB Connect has been named as the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) of the year by the MVNOs World Congress 2022.

The award recognises FNB Connect’s affect, which has harnessed the FNB digital platform to bring cost-effective and world-class telecommunication to the bank’s retail and commercial customers.

More than 80 countries were represented at the MVNOs World Congress, with 500 MVNOs and 1,000 representatives. The event put a spotlight on innovators, recent technologies, trends and relevant developments in the MVNO sector.

“The bank is proud to see FNB Connect recognised on a global platform for its positive affect on the lives of customers. This global recognition reflects the strides taken to provide access to customer-centric lifestyle offerings via Connect, eBucks and nav» on FNB’s trusted digital platform. With more than 6-million digitally active customers and billions of digital interactions, the platform provides considerable scale with an ecosystem that caters to every customer context,” says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.

“FNB Connect was the first MVNO in SA to use the capabilities of a financial services platform to integrate telecommunications and other lifestyle services. Since then, the bank’s digital offering has increased to democratise access to affordable smart devices, data and airtime packages — narrowing the digital divide,” says Bradwin Roper, CEO of FNB Connect.

“The recently-launched Hero Deals on the FNB app allow customers to save big on the latest laptops, tablets, and smartphones from major brands such as Apple, Samsung and Lenovo. The 24-month plans are more affordable than purchasing the specified devices in retail stores for cash and specific plans include monthly data, airtime and SMSes on the FNB Connect SIM. Customers can find the Hero Deals in the product shop on the FNB app.”

FNB Connect has also been recognised for leading customer satisfaction in independent surveys such as the SA Customer Satisfaction Index over the years.

“Being recognised as an industry leader by local and international platforms in a highly competitive sector is an honour and is testament to the growing appeal of FNB Connect as a telco provider of choice to customers. Backed by consistent improvements in innovation and lifestyle solutions, FNB continues to push boundaries to redefine value for customers.”

This article was paid for by FNB.