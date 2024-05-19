BP to grow its network of service stations throughout South Africa
BPSA intends to roll out several new sites during 2024
19 May 2024 - 08:11
After a hundred years of doing business in the South African market, petroleum giant BP Southern Africa is planning to expand its network of service stations around the country and revamp its more than 500 forecourt stores.
BP Southern Africa (BPSA) spokesperson Hamlet Morule said the company’s main focus will shift to improving the look and feel of its service centres and the expansion of its forecourt convenience store network...
