Cape Town dropped from major shipping route
Ports paralysis threatens Christmas
Transnet failings see Maersk bypass Cape Town, while ships off Durban wait 2 weeks
19 November 2023 - 06:34
About 70,000 shipping containers are stranded on ships off Durban in a congestion crisis that threatens festive season shopping and the economy as a whole.
Delays of 14 days to offload cargo this week prompted one of the world’s biggest shipping lines, Maersk, to dump Cape Town as a port of call on a major Far East route to avoid disruption and spiralling operating costs...
