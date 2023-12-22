Sun International bets on Peermont acquisition
The acquisition is expected to significantly boost Sun International’s online betting business
24 December 2023 - 08:24
Sun International is considering setting up a separate business to house smaller hotel and casino assets to focus on cash-generating operations once it completes the acquisition of the Peermont group, whose flagship property is Emperors Palace.
The acquisition is expected to significantly boost Sun International’s online betting business...
