No school, no McDonald’s, no movies. Despite the sombre mood in Britain since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, decisions to shut down much of the economy on the day of her funeral have drawn criticism, online mockery and, in some cases, confusion.
The UK government announced last weekend that Monday would be a national bank holiday to “allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects” to the queen. Schools will be closed, but companies were left to decide whether they would stay open — albeit with employers “encouraged to respond sensitively” to requests from staff to have time off work...
No Movies. No McDonald’s. Britain shuts for queen’s funeral
Decisions to shut down much of the economy on the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral have drawn criticism
