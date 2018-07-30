LETTER: Ethics needs to be taught at high school

David Furlonger recently wrote a lengthy piece (Can business ethics be taught? July 26) in which he sketches a picture of the current business ethics landscape, including the challenges and crises which beset this field of ethics. We can discuss the problems at business schools at length, but I believe the matter of ethics needs to be discussed at a much earlier stage, preferably at high school level, if we are to ever see truly ethical business conduct.

SA’s universities are dominated by a philosophy of pragmatism and cultural relativism. For the few students exposed to any sort of philosophy, be it when they are studying economics, management or philosophy itself, this involves a dismantling of any concept of truth, not for the purpose of seeking truth, but rather to undermine any sort of "right and wrong" framework a student may possess from his home/cultural background.

Students are not equipped with the tools to discuss ethics, and when faced with ethical dilemmas their immediate reaction is to worry only about "what works".

Without principles, without even a desire for principles by which to live our lives, pragmatism is the order of the day. Provided we have the correct philosophical foundation, we ought to teach students that living ethically is in their own self-interest, not only because conducting business ethically will be better for that business enterprise in the long term.

When discussing politics, we are concerned only with what works, not with the moral aspect of a new regulation, never mind even touching on the proper role of government in people’s lives. When discussing culture and social matters, we use the Marxist concepts of class and race, no longer viewing people as individuals. There is no room for the truth, for the individual, in our various spheres of discourse.

If we do not introduce philosophical discussions earlier in students’ education they will never be able to integrate ethical tools in their careers.

Christo Hattingh

Randburg

