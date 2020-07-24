Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: A brisk morning walk spoilt by toxic masculinity From construction workers to presidents and financiers — and a woman who set the bait — how will we ever create a safe space for women and girls? BL PREMIUM

I’m sick of men hurting women; raping them, killing them, humiliating them, being disrespectful to them.

This is not a random thought. It was stirred by a seemingly innocuous thing that happened on my morning walk through my suburb this week that took my thinking down a road I’ve not been down before. Well, two things actually.