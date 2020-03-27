CHARMAIN NAIDOO: What is this Covid-19 curve and how do I flatten it?
The countdown to midnight, the lockdown, the end of social contact, the start of isolation — the world has gone mad, as may many others in the next 21 days
27 March 2020 - 05:10
As I write this, it’s nine hours and 37 minutes to lockdown.
I’m afraid. Very afraid. I am going to spend three weeks in solitary confinement — in my 117m2 apartment. Completely on my own. My project for the next week will be to monitor what my friends are doing during the lockdown. I will also keep tabs on social media to see what people are getting up to in an attempt to stay reasonably sane.
