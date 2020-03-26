Opinion GLOBE & MAIL Trudeau government wide of the mark with attempted power grab Draft bill grants finance minister the power to increase or decrease spending, or raise or cut taxes, without parliamentary approval BL PREMIUM

Viewers tuning in to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s daily Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday may have wondered why he felt it necessary to say, early in his prepared remarks, “I want to make it very clear: I believe in our democratic institutions.” And, “you have my unwavering commitment — we will protect and uphold our democratic values. We will protect and uphold our democratic institutions.”

The Trudeau government deserves credit for its handling of the virus emergency. It has not been perfect, but so far, despite some slowness on public health measures, Team Trudeau has generally been competent, thoughtful and moving in the right direction. It looks particularly admirable when stacked against the often confusing and counterproductive emanations from the White House.