WATCH: SA Inc makes a splash in Davos

25 January 2018 - 09:28 Business Day TV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY TV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY TV

Peter Bruce and the Editing Allowed panel take a close look at the World Economic Forum (WEF), discussing Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with IMF MD Christine Lagarde. The IMF released a statement showing support for the long-term structural reform in SA.

Business Day Editor Tim Cohen joined the panel from Davos, saying that Ramaphosa was doing well in representing SA Inc and that SA was dedicated to fixing things to regain our credit rating status.

