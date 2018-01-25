WATCH: SA Inc makes a splash in Davos

Peter Bruce and the Editing Allowed panel take a close look at the World Economic Forum (WEF), discussing Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with IMF MD Christine Lagarde. The IMF released a statement showing support for the long-term structural reform in SA.

Business Day Editor Tim Cohen joined the panel from Davos, saying that Ramaphosa was doing well in representing SA Inc and that SA was dedicated to fixing things to regain our credit rating status.

The panel of Business Day TV’s Editing Allowed take a close look at the WEF, Eskom and Transnet