Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has denied an insinuation by Gupta-owned TV news channel ANN7 that she "deliberately leaked" an audio recording of her interview with President Jacob Zuma.

"There’s no admission of a leak. ANN7 is being mischievous or malicious or both‚" the former public protector told TMG Digital on Wednesday.

ANN7 screened a news clip earlier on Wednesday, saying Madonsela confessed to "deliberately" leaking the audio recording of her meeting with Zuma and his lawyers in her investigation of state-capture allegations.

The TV channel and other news outfits simultaneously interviewed Madonsela on the sidelines of the Association of Black Securities Investment Professionals’ annual conference on Tuesday‚ where she was a guest speaker.

In the edited video clip, Madonsela says: "As a public protector‚ I made a decision that my interview with the president must be made public — not as evidence of whether or not there is state capture, as evidence that I did give the president a chance to answer.

"You will recall that by the 14th of October‚ the president had already told the nation that he is taking me on application for an interdict because I had not given him due process."