Freedom Under Law, Helen Suzman Foundation give NPA ultimatum on Gordhan

Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation have written to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to withdraw fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan or face legal action.

The organisations are demanding that the charges be withdrawn by 4pm on October 21.

Gordhan was served with a summons on Tuesday to appear in court on November 2 on two fraud charges related to his authorisation of an early pension payout to former South African Revenue Service (SARS) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Should the NPA fail to withdraw the charge, according to Freedom Under Law’s letter to the NPA, the organisation is demanding that the NPA provide it with certain information including a record of the decision to issue a summons and full written reasons supporting the decision.

Should the NPA fail to do so by October 21, the organisation said it would explore its legal options on an urgent basis.

Gordhan is exploring his own legal options in dealing with the summons.

NPA head Shaun Abrahams has indicated he is willing to take representations from Gordhan in line with his Constitutional obligation.