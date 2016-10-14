NPA’s pursuit of Gordhan and Malema ‘puts criminal justice system on trial’

A prominent criminal lawyer has weighed in on efforts being made by the state to prosecute Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Attorney William Booth questioned the soundness of the charges brought against the two men and said: "Justifiably, people are saying this is a political ploy."

He told CapeTalk radio on Thursday evening that the apartheid-era legislation being used to prosecute Malema could even be regarded as unconstitutional.

"If one looks at what had happened ... to Pravin Gordhan. A ridiculous summons has been issued against him and others. The whole issue is that you have the national director [of public prosecutions] saying publicly that he wasn’t even party to Gordhan being prosecuted. Surely he must have overseen it‚" said Booth.

He said the manner in which the country’s prosecuting authorities‚ and police‚ were operating "puts a question mark over the whole criminal justice system".

"And I think it’s a very sad day when prosecuting authorities feel that it is in the public interest to prosecute in these particular instances."

He said the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit within the National Prosecuting Authority (NAP) should be focusing on serious crime in SA.

"They should be focusing on serious crime. SA ... is rife with crime‚ serious corruption‚ serious problems‚ violent crimes‚ serious fraud and theft.

"Yet they decide to spend time‚ energy in prosecuting these particular instances‚" he said.

TMG Digital