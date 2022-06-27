REGISTER NOW | Tracking transformation with the Sanlam Gauge report

The Sanlam Gauge was launched in 2021 as the first consolidated research report of its kind to provide a holistic measurement of economic transformation in SA, accounting for all elements of BBBEE.

The Sanlam Gauge Conference, to be held virtually at the end of July, will see the launch of the 2022 Sanlam Gauge Report.

Andile Khumalo, co-founder of the Sanlam Gauge and CEO of KhumaloCo, says that the 2022 research will be focused on achieving greater granularity within sectors to understand more clearly where certain industries are underperforming.

“We have extended our research by tracking sample company progress over the previous 10 years, to really see how SA Inc has performed historically when it comes to transformation. This enables us, for example, to track the progress over the past 10 years of skills development within the integrated transport sector, or management control within the financial sector,” says Khumalo.

“Within that data we’re seeking trends that may be linked to specific events or legislation to try to achieve a better understanding of what drives transformation and what hinders it.”

Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial services group in Africa, has continued its partnership with Arena Holdings, the publisher of the Sunday Times Business Times, and KhumaloCo, with the second iteration of the Sanlam Gauge report.