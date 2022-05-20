Tracking transformation: Sanlam Gauge 2022 report to 'drill deeper' into BBBEE

Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial services group in Africa, has continued its partnership with Arena Holdings, the publisher of the Sunday Times Business Times, and KhumaloCo, with the second iteration of the Sanlam Gauge report set to be published in 2022.

The Sanlam Gauge was launched in 2021 as the first consolidated research report of its kind to provide a holistic measurement of economic transformation in SA, accounting for all elements of broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE).

The 2022 Sanlam Gauge will once again deliver insights on sectoral, rather than individual, company performance to provide a more defined view of how sectors within SA are transforming, so that players can work together to pull specific levers to set in motion meaningful inclusivity, growth and transformation of their industries.

The Intellidex-led research for the 2022 Sanlam Gauge relies on BBBEE scorecards from a sample of more than 2,200 companies, grouped into sectors using the international Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) Codes.

Companies are then assigned to the 11 sectors of the BBBEE classifications system:

Agriculture; Construction; Defence; Financial; Forestry; Information communications technology (ICT); Integrated transport; Marketing, advertising and communications; Property; Tourism; and Generic.

Companies are assigned to the codes they are measured against.

Andile Khumalo, co-founder of the Sanlam Gauge and CEO of KhumaloCo, says that the 2022 research will be focused on achieving greater granularity within sectors to understand more clearly where certain industries are underperforming.

“We have extended our research by tracking sample company progress over the previous 10 years, to really see how SA Inc has performed historically when it comes to transformation. This enables us, for example, to track the progress over the past 10 years of skills development within the integrated transport sector, or management control within the financial sector,” says Khumalo. “Within that data we’re seeking trends that may be linked to specific events or legislation to try to achieve a better understanding of what drives transformation and what hinders it.”