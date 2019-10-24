Volvo Recharges with its first fully electric car

Future Volvo customers will need to answer one fundamental question: do you want a new Volvo with a cord or without one?

Volvo Cars has introduced the XC40 Recharge, the company’s first ever fully electric car and the first model to appear in its brand new Recharge car line concept.

The XC40 Recharge, based on the XC40 compact SUV, is the first of a family of fully electric Volvos.

Over the next five years, Volvo Cars will launch a fully electric car every year as it seeks to make all-electric cars 50% of global sales by 2025, with the rest hybrids. Recharge will be the umbrella name for all chargeable Volvos with a fully electric and plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Volvo Cars is the only manufacturer to offer a plug-in variant on every model in its line-up and every model in the range includes a Recharge option, from the small XC40 SUV via the 60 Series cars to the company’s flagship, the large XC90 SUV.