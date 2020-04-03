Watch your way through the end of the world
With the lockdown under way horror and sci-fi movies fit the dystopian mood
03 April 2020 - 05:00
Horror and science fiction have always been preoccupied with the things that scare us — the uncanny, the unimaginable, the terrifying nightmares that scratch at our psychs during our bleakest moments.
Zombies, vampires, aliens are all manifestations of our fear of the unknown and the incomprehensible — whether that’s because they’re sick, skeletal bastards intent on killing us, bloodthirsty nightwalkers intent on killing us or angry green men from the outer limits intent on killing us. These genres also love nothing better than to prey on our fear of isolation and loneliness so right now they’ve got us right where they want us.
