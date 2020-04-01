Lifestyle / Travel & Food Rediscover the wonder of nature with ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’ Documentary series from BBC Earth reveals how each continent shapes animal life BL PREMIUM

There is something soothing about Sir David Attenborough’s voice. It transports you to the grass plains of Africa and dives you into the deepest ocean trenches where you swim among fish. It reminds you of the call of a hyena and the solemn stare from a gorilla in the thicket of Rwanda. It is the voice many grew up with and a voice that still rings clear through the waters of Antarctica.

Fans of the 93-year-old natural historian have no doubt already started indulging in his latest offering: Seven Worlds, One Planet, the new BBC Earth documentary from executive producer Johnny Keeling. The series, which premiered on Sunday, is a celebration of the diversity of life on each of the planet’s seven continents. It reveals how each continent shapes the animal life found there but also highlights the challenges these animals face in a modern world dominated by humanity — or lack thereof.