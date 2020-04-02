Lifestyle / Books ANDREW DONALDSON: Woody Allen is tone deaf, but contagion book is pitch perfect for the times Adam Kucharski examines the transmission of viruses — as well as fake news and financial crises BL PREMIUM

Me too, me too

Woody Allen’s controversial Apropos of Nothing: Autobiography (Arcade Publishing) is now out, and the reviews have not been kind. Writing in the Observer on this “protracted attempt at exculpation”, columnist Catherine Bennett tore into it and suggested that the director’s reputation may not survive the fallout from the book.