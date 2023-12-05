What to consider when investing offshore

Currency fluctuation

Preoccupation with the short-term volatility of the rand and the conversion rate when planning to invest abroad is prevalent among local investors.

Traditionally, when the rand strengthened, global markets tended to correct at the same time, voiding the strong showing of the rand.

In the past, the rand seldom strengthened when the markets fell.

It still holds that if you’re waiting for that “perfect” time for the rand to improve to send money offshore, the markets are continually moving.

Investors would do better to phase in these investments over a set period to account for currency fluctuations.

“Timing the rand remains a risky strategy. And, more importantly, from the time that investors take the money offshore, they need to value the investment in the currency in which they have invested. If they’ve chosen US dollars, then growth needs to be measured in US dollars,” says John.