Capitec’s vast digital footprint makes it SA’s biggest online bank by far, says CEO
Bank says it is the biggest online lender in SA, with 28% of those aged 18 and above using its app monthly
28 April 2024 - 05:48
Capitec — whose activities include retail, business banking and insurance — believes it is the country’s top digital bank.
CEO Gerrie Fourie said his bank’s vast digital footprint means 28% of South Africans aged 18 and above use its banking app monthly...
