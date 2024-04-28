BEN WAGNER: Bongi shows big boys do cry — and it’s OK
When they watch Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi sobbing in 'Chasing the Sun 2', young men will see that masculinity is not one-dimensional machismo
28 April 2024 - 05:34
I’m a crier. I cry when I’m sad, I cry when I’m overcome with emotion, I cry in public.
It’s not something I’m ashamed of; on the contrary, it’s a life skill I’m extremely proud to have achieved. It took me years of hard, introspective work to develop the emotional maturity that allows me to express my emotions through tears...
